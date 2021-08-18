With their focus on reviving private investment in the country’s economy, India’s Prime Minister and a few members of his cabinet have fired a volley of shots across the bows of Indian captains of industry. While the Prime Minister and finance minister politely urged industrialists to whet their appetite for risk and make substantial investments, our commerce minister, according to several media reports, made a stern speech advocating socially responsible and “nationalistic" behaviour at a recent event organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The government’s emphasis on private investment and growth is commendable, but an objective assessment of its expectations is also warranted. Besides being encouraged to increase their risk appetite, broadly speaking, Indian businessmen have been charged with not being as “nationalistic" as Koreans and Japanese, actively seeking to bypass foreign investment laws, lobbying for selective tariff schemes motivated by petty self-interest, and not investing enough in the development of their people and local communities.

Although the term ‘risk appetite’ is used with much frequency to describe economic phenomena, a precise definition remains elusive. It is usually associated with a Keynesian view of the economy and understood in the context of ‘animal spirits’. In chapter 12 of The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money, which deals with entrepreneurial decisions to invest real capital, Keynes defines animal spirits as “a spontaneous urge to action rather than inaction". The broad idea is that unlike the claims of traditional economics, business opportunities can’t be evaluated using precise probabilities of future outcomes. The spontaneous optimism or innate urge-to-activity that makes entrepreneurs overcome uncertainty and the fear of possible losses is referred to as ‘animal spirits’. George Akerlof and Robert Shiller in their eponymously-titled book offer an excellent analysis of its drivers and significance. According to them, animal spirits thrive on confidence and trust. Thus, if the government wants to revive the risk appetite of industrialists so that they invest more, it will have to take stronger steps to instil confidence and foster trust. Mere exhortations to do so are unlikely to yield results.

Some of the other charges against domestic industry also fail to withstand scrutiny. While it is true that Indian companies are eager to import goods for minuscule cost advantages and Korean and Japanese firms are unwilling to buy steel from Indian firms even if it is considerably cheaper, it’s too simplistic to attribute this to nationalism. As an excellent Harvard Business Review article ‘Capitalism in Japan: Cartels and Keiretsu’ points out, Japanese markets are notoriously difficult to penetrate, due to informal cartelization. Most Japanese firms are a part of a keiretsu, a closed ecosystem of tightly interlocked companies that are vertically integrated and have long-standing supply and distribution agreements based on informal contracts and cross holdings in one another. It’s nigh impossible for an external supplier to penetrate a kieretsu to supply something that’s manufactured by a member firm. Similarly, Korean businesses are organized as chaebols, or family-owned ecosystems of integrated firms, based on the Meiji Era zaibatsu system of Japan. Thus the impenetrability of these markets is not a function of shareholder or management patriotism, but of the peculiar structure of business relationships. In relatively open economies like the US and UK, businesses are as eager to import for slight cost advantages as Indian firms, a fact that is evident in their trade relations with China.

Another charge against Indian businesses is their attempt to bypass foreign investment rules. As was evident from the financial crisis of 2008 when American banks used loopholes in the US regulatory system to amass risk on their balance sheets, for a profit-maximizing firm, exploiting loopholes is a rational response to laws that are loosely worded and poorly implemented. The optimal strategy for the government in this case is to dynamically plug loopholes as and when they are discovered and enforce them with uncompromising vigour, instead of resorting to moral suasion.

It’s on the charge of opportunistic and petty lobbying for duties and exemptions that Indian industry is on a sticky wicket. Most large businesses in India trace their lineage and riches to crony socialism of the pre-1991 licence raj, and often seek to acquire a competitive edge through tax and regulatory arbitrage, instead of investing in productivity and research and development (R&D). As the Economic Survey of 2020-21 highlights, our business sector contribution to gross domestic R&D is only 37%, compared to 68% for top economies. Similarly, Indian businesses, with a few exceptions, rarely invest in expanding opportunities for local communities and smaller stakeholders in their businesses. With some justification, they have also been accused of treating their small suppliers opportunistically and failing to create an ecosystem of high-quality units with niche expertise like the German mittelstand or a network of highly-skilled subcontractors like the Japanese shitauke system.

While the Centre needs to do much more to instil confidence in entrepreneurs, revive their animal spirits and induce investments, Indian industrialists too should broaden their horizons and look to acquire global competitiveness, technological excellence and local supply chains, instead of relying on lobbying and regulatory arbitrage.

Diva Jain is director at Arrjavv and a ‘probabilist’ who researches and writes on behavioural finance and economics. Her Twitter handle is @Divajain2

