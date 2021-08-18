Animal spirits matter more than nationalistic motives

Some of the other charges against domestic industry also fail to withstand scrutiny. While it is true that Indian companies are eager to import goods for minuscule cost advantages and Korean and Japanese firms are unwilling to buy steel from Indian firms even if it is considerably cheaper, it’s too simplistic to attribute this to nationalism. As an excellent Harvard Business Review article ‘Capitalism in Japan: Cartels and Keiretsu’ points out, Japanese markets are notoriously difficult to penetrate, due to informal cartelization. Most Japanese firms are a part of a keiretsu, a closed ecosystem of tightly interlocked companies that are vertically integrated and have long-standing supply and distribution agreements based on informal contracts and cross holdings in one another. It’s nigh impossible for an external supplier to penetrate a kieretsu to supply something that’s manufactured by a member firm. Similarly, Korean businesses are organized as chaebols, or family-owned ecosystems of integrated firms, based on the Meiji Era zaibatsu system of Japan. Thus the impenetrability of these markets is not a function of shareholder or management patriotism, but of the peculiar structure of business relationships. In relatively open economies like the US and UK, businesses are as eager to import for slight cost advantages as Indian firms, a fact that is evident in their trade relations with China.

