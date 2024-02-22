Animal spirits revival: When will private capex roar again?

Indian factories, by and large, are still some distance from being stretched to their limits in fulfilling demand, and while consumer markets are expanding, an uneven pace across sectors and price slabs appears to have held back investment in add-on facilities, even as greenfield projects stay largely in sunrise fields. A recent RBI survey estimated that only 74% of capacity was in use, at last count, a level below the 80% reckoned to push companies into expansion gear. RBI’s economy update offers a broad overview. Fixed asset growth is already evident in oil and gas, it says, as also chemicals. In the steel sector and automobiles, however, it has “underwhelmed." Capex plans of the power sector are the “most ambitious," the report notes, but “leverage is high among distribution companies." Electricity has structural troubles, of course, which may persist unless production incentives are better aligned with demand. This sector’s principal focus has been on renewable energy, which has had much policy attention as the country aims for 500GW of it by 2030, and the RBI report presents it as a corporate opportunity. “Overall, the corporate sector must get its act together, ready to relieve the government of capex heavy lifting," it says, “and take advantage of the space ceded in financial markets by a lower budgeted borrowing programme and the easing of borrowing costs that has already begun in response to the Interim Budget for 2024-25…."

