Annihilation of caste: Why capitalism is more likely to do the job than redistributive ideas of communism

This is visible in India. Platforms like Zomato and Swiggy have normalized millions of ‘anonymous transactions’ everyday. Consumers order food without knowing the caste of the cook or delivery partner—something that would have been unthinkable earlier, when notions of ritual purity governed food exchanges. Plus, gig work, digital marketplaces and startup ecosystems have made occupational identity fluid. A person can be a delivery partner today, a small entrepreneur tomorrow and a digital creator next.