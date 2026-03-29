The dominant progressive argument in India calls for dismantling of caste through radical redistribution by means of land reforms, state intervention or revolutionary social restructuring. The argument is that the entrenched inequality of India’s caste system must be annihilated through political and economic levelling.
Annihilation of caste: Why capitalism is more likely to do the job than redistributive ideas of communism
SummaryMarkets are indifferent to lineage. They accord status not by birth but by one’s ability to create value. This reshapes opportunities and melts barriers in ways that revolutionary policies of redistribution can’t. Let capital do the job.
The dominant progressive argument in India calls for dismantling of caste through radical redistribution by means of land reforms, state intervention or revolutionary social restructuring. The argument is that the entrenched inequality of India’s caste system must be annihilated through political and economic levelling.
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