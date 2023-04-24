More unpaid work may be driving up India’s employment statistics

Typically, with an improvement in the employment scenario and rising prosperity, we would expect reductions in subsidiary employment. This is because those who are employed by SS are predominantly engaged as poor self-employed (own account workers or unpaid family helpers) or casual workers. Disaggregating the usual-status workers into PS and SS, we find that in the period post 2018-19, there has in fact been a sharp increase in the share of usual-status workers who are reported as employed by SS. This increase is particularly steep for women, both in rural and urban areas. For rural women, the share of those engaged only in subsidiary status activities rose sharply from 14.1% in 2018-19 to 22.5% in 2021-22 and for urban women it rose from 5.9% to 10.3%. This suggests that though women are entering the work force, they are not engaged in productive employment. Rather, they are engaged in marginal subsidiary work which is often unpaid. This may well be distress driven, and cannot be taken to be a sure-shot indicator of an easing of the country’s job crunch or an improving employment situation in the economy.