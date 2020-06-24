Opinion | Annus horribilis 2020: IMF’s grim forecasts

It is no consolation that most major economies, barring China’s, which may grow by 1%, are expected to become smaller than they were in 2019. The US could see its economy shrink by 8% this year, despite running a stimulus programme worth one-tenth of its GDP, while the Eurozone’s output could be 10.2% less than last year’s. This is a crisis like no other, and so question marks hover over how each economy would respond to fiscal and monetary rescue efforts. The broad idea of these was to support aggregate demand. Yet, the fog hanging over the future means that all GDP numbers could be up for further revision. As the IMF report’s caveats have it, there is a higher-than-usual degree of uncertainty around these forecasts. Its baseline projections rest on key assumptions of the pandemic’s fallout. Much would depend on the trajectory of corona infections. News reports suggest that many regions are in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic, even as others still battle to contain their initial outbreaks. In the absence of a covid cure, we are likely to see only fitful and episodic resumptions of business. This complicates the task of forecasters. So long as corona contagion is expanding, prospects of a V-shaped recovery would arguably be dim, no matter how much is spent on achieving a recovery.