Another advisor exits: Does the government really care?

How is the economy doing? The closest indicator comes from national income statistics. According to a press release of the National Statistical Office dated 30 November, gross value added (GVA) at 2011-12 prices in the second and third quarters of 2020 fell by 22% and 7% respectively, and rose by 19% and 9% in the same quarters of 2021; the net effect was that GVA in July-September 2021 was ₹170 billion or 0.5% higher than two years earlier. In other words, it was virtually the same as in 2019. As the IMF stated in its report on annual consultations with the government, the slowdown in those two quarters led to a fall in imports, an improvement in the balance of trade and a rise in exchange reserves; that was the good side of the collapse. The government spent an additional 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) to counter the disruption caused by covid. As a result, its fiscal deficit shot up from 4.3% in 2019-20 to a projected 8.6% and 7.3% of GDP in the next two years, and gross government debt rose from some 70% to 90% of GDP.