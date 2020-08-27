Another online thrust for disintermediation

The emergence of the internet a quarter century ago as a virtually limitless space for business gave us a clunky new buzzword: disintermediation. The web back then was seen as a tool for marketers to reach consumers directly, and the term meant snipping intermediaries out of the loop. The aim was efficiency. Without an unwieldy funnel of local stockists and distributors in between, retail demand could be fulfilled at lower cost. Those were heady days for online opportunity, with organizations like the Electronic Frontier Foundation putting out grand declarations of online freedom. After all, anyone could put up a website and woo traffic. Today, that openness is a distant memory. The gains of online market addressal have converged into the hands of a few big winners in a winner-takes-all scenario. Getting an app onto handsets often involves a toll paid to e-gatekeepers. And the prospects of hitting big time look increasingly dim for new entrants. Or do they? Recent rumbles, amped up by covid disruptions, suggest a renewed thrust for disintermediation, this time by companies keen to get around the e-com majors that have almost monopolized online sales. Various marketers of household gadgets and sundry products have tried to do this, mostly in vain. But coronavirus has made their urgency to pivot online even more pressing. Big money could yet get ploughed in.

The emergence of the internet a quarter century ago as a virtually limitless space for business gave us a clunky new buzzword: disintermediation. The web back then was seen as a tool for marketers to reach consumers directly, and the term meant snipping intermediaries out of the loop. The aim was efficiency. Without an unwieldy funnel of local stockists and distributors in between, retail demand could be fulfilled at lower cost. Those were heady days for online opportunity, with organizations like the Electronic Frontier Foundation putting out grand declarations of online freedom. After all, anyone could put up a website and woo traffic. Today, that openness is a distant memory. The gains of online market addressal have converged into the hands of a few big winners in a winner-takes-all scenario. Getting an app onto handsets often involves a toll paid to e-gatekeepers. And the prospects of hitting big time look increasingly dim for new entrants. Or do they? Recent rumbles, amped up by covid disruptions, suggest a renewed thrust for disintermediation, this time by companies keen to get around the e-com majors that have almost monopolized online sales. Various marketers of household gadgets and sundry products have tried to do this, mostly in vain. But coronavirus has made their urgency to pivot online even more pressing. Big money could yet get ploughed in.

How the story now unfolds in India would be particularly interesting. Our e-com prime mover, Flipkart, is now owned by US-based Walmart, and while it has the global leader Amazon as its archrival, Reliance’s JioMart is expected to storm the web and take their duopoly apart. According to media reports that have surfaced over the past few days, India’s largest conglomerate, the Tata Group, might also be planning to go online in a big way. The group’s objective is not to go eyeball-to-eyeball with India’s big three e-com players, it is said, but to enlist consumers of its wide array of products and services by means of its own app. For a group of its stature and size, boasting global revenues of over $110 billion, that may seem like too modest a project. Maybe it expects to expand later. Tata has not confirmed any such plan yet, but if it goes ahead, its primary challenge would be to get its app out there. There is no other way to leap over barriers that mediate access to consumers.

How the story now unfolds in India would be particularly interesting. Our e-com prime mover, Flipkart, is now owned by US-based Walmart, and while it has the global leader Amazon as its archrival, Reliance’s JioMart is expected to storm the web and take their duopoly apart. According to media reports that have surfaced over the past few days, India’s largest conglomerate, the Tata Group, might also be planning to go online in a big way. The group’s objective is not to go eyeball-to-eyeball with India’s big three e-com players, it is said, but to enlist consumers of its wide array of products and services by means of its own app. For a group of its stature and size, boasting global revenues of over $110 billion, that may seem like too modest a project. Maybe it expects to expand later. Tata has not confirmed any such plan yet, but if it goes ahead, its primary challenge would be to get its app out there. There is no other way to leap over barriers that mediate access to consumers. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

So far, single-brand apps have mostly failed, regardless of price baits. They have been unable to offer sufficient variety to justify even a fingertip’s space amid the clutter of apps on people’s smartphone screens. After all, it is hard to beat the convenience of a single-touch window that lets shoppers load e-carts with all their needs. As Amazon had envisioned it, e-com success is not just about attractive deals, but the allure of an A-to-Z platter. Once such a proposition makes headway, the lead taken by a leader is hard for a rival to chase down. While diverse offerings could brighten a new aspirant’s chances on this front, the battle for screen presence has gotten extremely fierce. There exist apps of every possible description vying for handsets. Reliance’s Jio could conceivably leverage its Big Tech alliances for app downloads; Facebook’s WhatsApp is on almost every Indian phone and Google is an app dispenser. But others might need something irresistibly novel as a lure. At this stage of the game, any new app in search of a vast base of users would need to have blockbuster appeal.