Another US failure that has little beyond blood in the sand to show

The magnitude of the American failure in Afghanistan is breathtaking. It is not a failure of Democrats or Republicans, but an abiding failure of US political culture, reflected in policymakers’ lack of interest in understanding different societies. And it is all too typical. Almost every modern US military intervention in the developing world has come to rot. It’s hard to think of an exception since the Korean War. In the 1960s and first half of the 1970s, the US fought in Indochina—Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia—eventually withdrawing in defeat after a decade of grotesque carnage. President Lyndon B. Johnson, a Democrat, and his successor, the Republican Richard Nixon, share the blame.