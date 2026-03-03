Amodei’s ‘exponential’ claims about AI are proving true: Here’s what has already changed

About a month ago, I built my first app. It was a simple speed-reader Chrome extension that is designed to display text one word at a time so I can read an article faster than normal. I managed to code the entire thing in one shot, using one of the frontier artificial intelligence (AI) models, and was quite frankly surprised at how easy it was to build. The AI even added, of its own accord, a feature that allowed me to increase the speed—so that within days, I was reading at 500 words per minute.