Anthropic’s latest complaint against three Chinese labs is a warning sign for Silicon Valley: Don’t expect to earn too much from the competitive edge your model gives you. Companies from the developing world will line up to swim across your moat, if they can—and neither the US government nor your lawyers will be able to help you. As the music industry and Big Pharma could tell them, nobody will eliminate your rivals, you have to accommodate them.
Anthropic’s DeepSeek problem: Frontier AI players can’t expect to keep intellectual property protected
SummaryAnthropic’s complaint against three Chinese labs, Deepseek included, illustrates why US-based AI developers can’t stop others from using its work. Legal claims are hard to enforce across borders and others can claim they need to use what others developed. Think of pharma formulas.
