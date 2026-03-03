Anthropic’s DeepSeek problem: Frontier AI players can’t expect to keep intellectual property protected

Instead, they are ‘in violation of the terms of reference.’ As everyone who has grown up on the internet can guess, only three people have probably ever read ‘terms of reference’ online: the first three lawyers to log on to the World Wide Web in 1993. After that, even they must have started clicking through automatically. People can be and are successfully prosecuted for unauthorized access to systems or for copyright infringement—but not for breaching a website’s terms of reference.