How Anthropic's equity confusion among investors could’ve been avoided—and why opacity is bad for the market

Even if armchair investors are fleeing private credit or panicking that their unlisted shares in Anthropic are now invalid, the long-term trend is clear: Public markets keep losing ground to private funds. That is one big reason for proposals in the US to ditch quarterly reporting demands for listed companies.
Big and small investors hate that idea, and they are right to. But concentrating solely on the potential rule changes misses half the story: All investors—and the watchdogs meant to protect them—should be just as focused on getting more information from private companies and the funds that own them.
The trend is towards greater convergence between public and private markets; a levelling of the playing field is necessary. Fuller reporting in private markets is the only sensible policy.