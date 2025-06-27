Generative vs. Creative: A court verdict on AI training has exposed an Anthropic-shaped chink in US copyright law
Dave Lee 7 min read 27 Jun 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
The recent ruling that okayed Anthropic’s use of ‘stolen books’ to train its AI model shows how copyright law loopholes can be exploited. If laws aren’t modified, the creative industry could face extinction.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In what is shaping up to be a long, hard fight over the use of creative works, round one has gone to the AI makers. In the first such US decision of its kind, District Judge William Alsup said Anthropic’s use of millions of books to train its artificial-intelligence model, without payment to the sources, was legal under copyright law because it was “transformative—spectacularly so."
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story