A child might read 10 books a year if we’re lucky. The creation of the books she reads is supported by a parent or school buying them for her. If she decides to write, it’s one of life’s miracles—a chance for her imagination to flow onto the page. Despite being just a child, or perhaps because of it, her writing will be fresh and unique, laden, between the lines or otherwise, with lived experience. The home she grew up in, the friends she’s met, the dreams she has—all will influence how she interprets the contents of the books she has read, determining how she chooses to pass on that knowledge. Her writing will contain contradictions, flaws and humanity. Most important for this debate, her “competing work" is additive. She will contribute.