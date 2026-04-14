How Anthropic’s Mythos AI has exposed India to a cybersecurity worry with sovereignty implications

This is, without a doubt, the responsible thing to do. But even as I applaud Anthropic for its restraint, I cannot help but reflect on what this means for everyone else. The small group of organizations with access to Mythos will likely address vulnerabilities in their own systems. But there is a long tail of smaller developers that will not have access to these capabilities, whose software is just as likely to have critical bugs that affect a disproportionately large number of people.