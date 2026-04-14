How Anthropic’s Mythos AI has exposed India to a cybersecurity worry with sovereignty implications

Last week, Anthropic announced that its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Claude Mythos, was too dangerous to release. In testing, the company discovered that the model could unearth thousands of hitherto unknown security vulnerabilities in many of the software applications, operating systems and web browsers that the world depends on. Until it could be sure that these capabilities of the model would not be misused, said Anthropic, it believed it was too risky to let the model loose on the world.