Anthropic versus Nvidia differ on how to contain Chinese AI—model barriers or chip denial?

There is much to read between the lines whenever tech leaders make sweeping public pronouncements. Anthropic’s CEO Dario Amodei published a blog post this week categorically denying that the company had ever backed a ban on so-called open-weight models, appearing at first glance to defend himself against attacks from the US government’s recently departed AI czar David Sacks.
But read a little deeper, and Amodei is joining a recent trend of deflecting White House ire towards someone else. In this case, it is Nvidia.