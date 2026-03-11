Late last month, the US Department of War labelled Anthropic, creator of the artificial intelligence (AI) system Claude, “a supply chain risk,” and began taking steps to remove it from all use in the department, including by contractors and subcontractors to its roughly $1 trillion annual spending.
Anthropic’s warning raises urgent questions about the use of AI for mass surveillance by the state
SummaryAnthropic’s clash with the Pentagon has brought into focus a troubling prospect: AI could help the state stitch together scattered digital traces and surveil citizens at scale. This power raises questions about privacy, freedom and the future of dissent in every democracy.
