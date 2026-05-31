Anthropic's over-autonomy problem—its latest AI tools are making people nervous for good reason

Catching a glimpse of Dario Amodei these days is like finding a rare butterfly.
The CEO of Anthropic was scheduled to meet with 50 fellow bosses from some of Europe’s largest companies in Oxfordshire last week, an exclusive convocation by his firm at a Jacobean-style mansion that included former British prime minister Rishi Sunak, now an Anthropic adviser. Amodei had been scheduled to travel to another part of Europe afterwards, but his trip was cut short to just one or two days in the UK.
Why is he so hard to pin down?
Because of Mythos, the artificial-intelligence (AI) model he teased last month as too dangerous to launch. Anthropic staff have access to the technology and say it is more human than its forerunners. But it could also be weaponized for cyber attacks, so the company has let a few dozen organizations test it.