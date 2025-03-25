Mint Quick Edit | India’s anti-dumping barriers: More to come?
Summary
- It’s clear why Chinese producers may be looking to dump surplus production in markets like India. What’s unclear is whether our newly declared list of protected product categories will be expanded.
India has levied anti-dumping duties on five Chinese products that were being imported below market prices, raising suspicion of their being “dumped" here. These barriers should help protect Indian producers against potentially unfair competition from a country faced with low domestic demand, deflationary pressures and over-capacity.