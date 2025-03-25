Mint Quick Edit | India’s anti-dumping barriers: More to come?

Producers in China looking to export their surplus at throwaway prices is not a surprise. With demand at home insufficient to absorb what their factories churn out, it’s sometimes found that selling the stuff below cost in overseas markets makes more financial sense than reducing output to levels that reverse the advantage conferred by economies of scale.

Producers in China looking to export their surplus at throwaway prices is not a surprise. With demand at home insufficient to absorb what their factories churn out, it's sometimes found that selling the stuff below cost in overseas markets makes more financial sense than reducing output to levels that reverse the advantage conferred by economies of scale.

The latest set of duties cover soft ferrite cores, vacuum insulated flasks of a certain thickness, aluminium foil, trichloro isocyanuric acid and poly vinyl chloride paste resin, as identified by India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies.

What remains unclear is whether the coverage of anti-dumping measures will be expanded. Given the Chinese economy's slump and trade volatility caused by America's new tariffs, India must stay vigilant. We shouldn't just let the chips fall wherever they might.