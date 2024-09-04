Opinion
Anti-rape protests aren’t pointless if they alter the behaviour of perpetrators
Summary
- Violence against women would decline if the behaviour of evil-doers is reshaped by a new context in which they get nervous about consequences. Arguably, circumstances exist in which public signalling could deter perpetrators of sexual violence.
In recent days, the streets of Calcutta and Kerala have witnessed many protests against violence aimed at women. Will these protests change the attitudes of individuals or society at large towards women?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more