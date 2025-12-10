Former CCI chair: IndiGo’s grip must be loosened to keep Indian skies open and fair

One section relevant for all dominant undertakings, though, has gone relatively unnoticed and has not been used so far in India. This must also be brought to the table. According to Section 28 of the law, the Competition Commission of India may—notwithstanding anything contained in any other law in force—direct the division of an enterprise in a dominant position to ensure that such an enterprise does not abuse its dominance. The mechanism for such a division has been elaborated upon in various sub-sections of Section 28(2).