IndiGo debacle: Legal remedies exist to address any abuse of dominance
Former CCI chair: IndiGo’s grip must be loosened to keep Indian skies open and fair
SummaryIndiGo’s flight cancellation crisis exposed how a single airline’s market power can hold a country hostage. Legal options exist under the Competition Act to address abuse of dominance. Will India pursue them or will ‘open skies’ remain a relic of the past?
IndiGo debacle: Legal remedies exist to address any abuse of dominance
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More