Anu Aga's quiet triumph over tragedy at Thermax

But even as she coped with her sorrow, there was a company that needed her urgent attention. Thermax, set up by her father A.S. Bhathena in 1966 as Wanson India, but assiduously grown by Rohinton, confronted an existential threat with its share price plummeting from around ₹400 to ₹36. Even as its losses mounted, an anonymous shareholder's letter arrived, accusing her of letting investors down. For the Aga family, “letting someone down" was, as she would later say, a dirty word.