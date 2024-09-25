Sri Lanka has a new ‘leftist’ leader. Can AKD get the economy right?
Summary
- It should shrug off labels and focus on revival. An IMF bailout and India’s help have stabilized its economy, but the big challenge for Anura Kumara Dissanayake (AKD) is its debt burden. Colombo will have to strike a bargain with China over the Belt and Road Initiative that left it in a tight spot.
For all the hate speech and banality on social media, there is occasionally a haiku-like moment of wisdom and wit. A post about frantic attempts by international media to categorize Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Sri Lanka’s new president, noted with amusement that these ran the gamut from “Marxist leaning" (CNN/Al Jazeera) and “Neo Marxist outsider" (Financial Times, softened in subsequent headlines to “Leftist") to “Marxist Leninist" (The International Magazine).