Any rejig of GST should recall its reform thrust

Even so, in an open market, it’s not state enforcement but the force of competition that regulates profitability, with over-pricing duly punished by buyers switching to superior options of value-for-money. To ensure as much, the state’s role is to ensure fair rivalry, rather than intrude into private pricing, which must stay a company prerogative for its strategic autonomy to be upheld. This is why the NAA must cede its powers to India’s rivalry regulator later this year, as planned, with no further extension. Also, while data on responses to past rate cuts would be informative, cases of price rigidity should be put under closer analysis to assess market dynamism (or lack thereof), and not serve as a basis for ‘rate rationalization’. For the use of this term to justify itself, consider the rationale of a key reform that our GST slapfest lost sight of in its half decade of variability. Such a tax was meant to apply a single rate to all that’s deemed taxable (with rare exceptions), so that its very design could resist arbitrary tweaks and corrupt favours. The integrity of its simplicity was meant to underpin India’s tax stability and attract investors. What we have instead is a rate maze that has proliferated beyond any hope of doing that. Let’s aim to rescue GST.

