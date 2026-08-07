A surge of app lending is pushing Indians into a debt trap as they borrow more to repay old loans

Indians are getting into debt like never before, with digital lenders originating four out of five personal loans. Both developments are troubling, but the sheer proliferation—and the outrageous usury—of smartphone-based borrowing platforms is the bigger headache.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government recently caught a glimpse of youth frustration during widespread public anger over corruption in medical school entrance exams and shrinking formal jobs. But a bitter disappointment is also brewing among those who do find work, only to fall deeper in debt with every passing month.