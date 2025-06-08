Apple’s Hotel California trap: It can check out but not leave China
The iPhone maker may shift some more of its gadget production to India and Vietnam, as a book by Patrick McGee argues, but it can’t really quit China. While Trump wants Apple to onshore output, CEO Tim Cook can’t afford to anger Beijing.
During US President Donald Trump’s first term, he famously toured a Texas factory and claimed credit for bringing Apple production back to America. Except the plant had been running long before he took office. And it was an ‘unmitigated fiasco.’ Workers in China had to be flown in to help fix the mounting manufacturing problems encountered in the US heartland.