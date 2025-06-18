Raghuram Rajan: Nativist policies based on victimonomics can backfire
Raghuram G. Rajan 5 min read 18 Jun 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
Politicians who find it convenient to portray locals as victims of ‘outsiders’ tend to ignore the economic cost of policies bent in favour of local voters. Expect poor outcomes from the local-hiring rules of some Indian states and Trump’s bars for foreign students at US universities.
For an enterprising politician, perhaps the easiest political strategy nowadays is to tell unhappy voters that they are victims—of the biased policies of incumbent elites, of the schemes of other groups, of cunning foreigners.
