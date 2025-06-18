Raghuram Rajan: Nativist policies based on victimonomics can backfire

For example, in many growing Indian cities today, local politicians are proposing minimum employment quotas for the locally born, arguing that too many of the new high-quality private- sector jobs are going to migrants from other parts of the country. What they fail to see is the vibrant local conditions that have attracted the best and the brightest from elsewhere. The fact that immigrants fill more of the quality jobs need not be (and is most likely not) the result of discrimination; it may simply reflect their greater merit.