US intervention in the market for world trade has already sent shock waves across oceans. Now another tariff rejig may occur two-three weeks hence. Whatever shape Trump’s policy reset takes, the more it gets in the way of free enterprise or distorts private incentives, the less competitive America may find itself. Casual flouting of free-market norms might also threaten US leadership of global capital. If Apple Intelligence must get up to speed, so must its stance on distortions. Maybe a good prompt could help this company make its case.