An American chipmaker forging a deal to make microchips for a US gadget-maker shouldn’t make anybody sit up. But since this involves Intel and Apple, it should—for what it says about US capitalism.
Apple, Intel and US statism versus China’s: Will global domination pivot on silicon chips?
SummaryIntel’s Apple deal is part of America’s ‘small yard, high fence’ industrial policy. The US-China rivalry, after all, has digital supremacy at its core: one is ready to warp its free market for it while the other covets Taiwan. What counts as sound economics may be at stake.
An American chipmaker forging a deal to make microchips for a US gadget-maker shouldn’t make anybody sit up. But since this involves Intel and Apple, it should—for what it says about US capitalism.
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