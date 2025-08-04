Apple sceptics have had to eat their words—at least for the time being
Summary
The iPhone maker turned in an impressive performance, as tariff fears sent US consumers rushing to stores before prices rose, but its future is still up in the air. How Apple Intelligence is coming along is a key question.
Did US tariffs help Apple Inc achieve a blowout quarter? That was one theory that emerged as the company disclosed a surprising surge in iPhone sales in the April-June quarter, up 14% compared with the period a year earlier, handily beating estimates.
