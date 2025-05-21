Mint Quick Edit | Foxconn’s India plans should cheer us up
SummaryApple doesn’t seem swayed by Trump’s advice to shift production to America if its largest contract manufacturer’s plans to invest in India are an indication. We do need more of the iPhone’s parts to be made locally though.
US President Donald Trump’s displeasure over Apple getting iPhones made in India had raised the question of whether the company would go ahead with its Indian expansion plans.
