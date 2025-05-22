Dave Lee: Apple must make peace with developers for AI success
SummaryAfter several false starts with Apple Intelligence, Apple Inc is ready to open up its large language model (LLM) for external developers to create AI applications with. But its tight-fisted stance on technology means it must win them over first.
If you read Bloomberg Businessweek’s deep dive into Apple’s blundering work with artificial intelligence, a consistent theme is its lack of clarity over what AI on an Apple device should actually do. On Tuesday, with the company looking no closer to an answer internally, we learnt it would soon open things up so others could have a go at figuring it out.