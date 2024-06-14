Apple: It’s late to the AI race but sure and steady
Summary
- Even as a late entrant to the action in artificial intelligence, the iPhone maker may succeed by using its core strengths in consumer-oriented technology to offer ‘AI for the rest of us'. It’s not about being a pioneer, but about the user experience.
Apple Inc, as we learnt this week, aims to simplify artificial intelligence (AI) for the masses in a bid to keep its users and shareholders engaged and happy. Its goal is billed as “AI for the rest of us," reminiscent of Steve Jobs’ strategy of making computers aesthetic and user-friendly. While CEO Tim Cook may lack Jobs’ charisma, he kept Apple’s allure well polished.