China plus one: Apple and India might need to woo not just Trump but Xi too
Beijing’s approval would ease Apple’s supply chain shift to India. The iPhone company’s Asian partners should be willing to set up operations in India. After all, profits are profits wherever they’re made. But Beijing could get in the way.
Apple and its main manufacturing contractor, Hon Hai Precision Company, are still betting on India. When Hon Hai—better known as Foxconn—revealed through an exchange filing last week that it was putting another $1.5 billion into its operations there, it will have calmed a few nerves in New Delhi.