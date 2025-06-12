China plus one: Apple and India might need to woo not just Trump but Xi too

Admittedly, Apple has had a lot of success in India already. That’s why even Trump has been talking about it. In just the last year, the value of Apple products manufactured there has jumped 60% to $22 billion. Over $17 billion is exported; thanks to Apple, India’s $38 billion of electronics exports now earn more than even its world-famous pharmaceutical sector. No other investment has produced anything near this scale of return. In fact, it may be the only success of the Narendra Modi government’s pivot to industrial policy in the middle of his decade-plus in power.