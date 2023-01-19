Apple must swing back the brand value it’s lost

Would Apple Inc’s chief executive Tim Cook pay $57.6 billion less—that’s just $8.6 billion short of Tesla’s brand value—today than he would’ve done a year ago by way of ransom, say, to an AI algorithm that took its brand hostage? That’s what the latest royalty estimate suggests. So, what goes into this calculation of the money that can be charged for a brand’s use? What it takes to assess the future revenue attributable to the brand, as outlined on the consultancy’s website. This process begins with a score for ‘brand strength’ on a scale of 0-100 by means of a balanced scorecard of attributes like its emotional connect, financial performance, sustainability and so on. A range of royalty rates is then drawn for the business sector from a database of licence deals, and the brand’s strength determines where it slots (a score of 80 for a range of 0-5%, for instance, would mean a rate of 4%). After this, brand-specific revenues are noted and forecasts of it are made by treating it as a function of past sales, equity analyst projections and rates of economic growth. Next, the royalty rate found earlier is applied to these topline forecasts to derive the royalties that could—at least on paper—be charged for use of the brand. Suitably shorn of taxes and discounted to its net present value, we get a final estimate of the asset’s future rake-ins of revenue.