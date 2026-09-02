John Ternus, who has taken charge of Apple Inc as CEO, inherits a mixed bag of fortune. The company, worth some $4.6 trillion, has more than 2.5 billion active devices in people’s hands and an enviable cash pile, but is widely seen as an artificial intelligence (AI) laggard.
Apple's new CEO has a cash pile handy. But the global AI race looks set to test its innovative core
SummaryApple Inc’s robust finances and mass-market presence grant its new CEO John Ternus plenty of strategic space to get the company’s act together on AI. Apple’s innovative core, as Steve Jobs shaped it with his call to dent the universe, faces a pivotal test.
John Ternus, who has taken charge of Apple Inc as CEO, inherits a mixed bag of fortune. The company, worth some $4.6 trillion, has more than 2.5 billion active devices in people’s hands and an enviable cash pile, but is widely seen as an artificial intelligence (AI) laggard.
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