Tech evolution: Did Apple blink or think different in the race for artificial intelligence?
A technology company that blinks at an inflection point in tech evolution risks its future. Apple Inc’s market value is under the shadow of AI, even as its Big Tech rivals grab the fancy of investors, but its core strength could see it ride out this wave
Since the 2022 launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which kicked off today’s AI race, Apple Inc has been seen as a laggard in the arena of artificial intelligence (AI). The company that was once the world’s most valuable has no generative pre-trained transformer (GPT), foundation model or noteworthy AI-first products of its own—unlike OpenAI, Google, Meta, Microsoft and Nvidia.