Still, risks remain. Its dependence on others for foundational tech could be a constraint. If GenAI becomes as basic as operating systems, Apple may need to invest more deeply—via R&D or by buying a model company like Cohere, Mistral or Anthropic. Meanwhile, Apple is focusing on the user experience and folding AI into products that people love. This privacy-first, user-centric approach seems prompted by its core philosophy. Even if Apple blinked, that could see it through.