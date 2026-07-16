Intellectual property isn’t what it once was—AI adoption by businesses is making sure of that

Apple’s trade-secret lawsuit against OpenAI may look like another Silicon Valley dispute over employee misconduct. Viewed alongside Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s observation of a ‘reverse information paradox,’ however, it illustrates how artificial intelligence (AI) has begun to transform intellectual property (IP).
Companies have typically guarded their innovations through patents, copyrights, trade-secret laws and non-disclosure agreements. With frontier AI, though, the value of a document pales in contrast with that of judgement.
The latter comprises the collective intuition of engineers who know specific model behaviour, how to improve output yields, effective evaluation methods or which architectural calls survived countless failed experiments.
Such stuff is never fully documented. It resides in people’s heads. And that is what makes the Apple-OpenAI case significant. It is not just about allegedly swiped files, but whether the knowledge carried by employees can, together with confidential papers or device access, enrich a rival business.