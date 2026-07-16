Intellectual property isn’t what it once was—AI adoption by businesses is making sure of that

Apple’s trade-secret lawsuit against OpenAI may look like another Silicon Valley dispute over employee misconduct. Viewed alongside Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s observation of a ‘reverse information paradox,’ however, it illustrates how artificial intelligence (AI) has begun to transform intellectual property (IP).
Apple’s trade-secret lawsuit against OpenAI may look like another Silicon Valley dispute over employee misconduct. Viewed alongside Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s observation of a ‘reverse information paradox,’ however, it illustrates how artificial intelligence (AI) has begun to transform intellectual property (IP).
Companies have typically guarded their innovations through patents, copyrights, trade-secret laws and non-disclosure agreements. With frontier AI, though, the value of a document pales in contrast with that of judgement.
Companies have typically guarded their innovations through patents, copyrights, trade-secret laws and non-disclosure agreements. With frontier AI, though, the value of a document pales in contrast with that of judgement.
The latter comprises the collective intuition of engineers who know specific model behaviour, how to improve output yields, effective evaluation methods or which architectural calls survived countless failed experiments.
Such stuff is never fully documented. It resides in people’s heads. And that is what makes the Apple-OpenAI case significant. It is not just about allegedly swiped files, but whether the knowledge carried by employees can, together with confidential papers or device access, enrich a rival business.
California law has long sought a balance of principles: staffers must not embezzle trade secrets, but nor should employers stop them from applying the general skills and experience they acquire elsewhere. Now, just a handful of minds can shape products worth billions of dollars.
As the value of individual expertise rises, so too does people’s temptation to test the limits of what can legitimately move in lieu of a better pay package or role. The value that a firm sees at risk determines its will to litigate. Yet, talent mobility is only the first IP challenge of the AI age.
The paradox of ‘reverse information’ points to a second dilemma. Workers routinely feed AI systems with workflows, customer insights, engineering practices, internal terminology and decisional logic in a bid to enrich the context of prompts.
Even if AI providers promise not to use enterprise data for training, AI users often have no privacy qualms as they loop these friendly models into daily decisions. A company’s competitive asset, thus, is the institutional intelligence generated as AI interactions grow, creating what Nadella calls an “intelligence exhaust,” a byproduct of everyday work that existing IP doctrines scarcely recognize.
But can the legal system keep up? New AI models arrive every few weeks, even as hardware cycles shorten. By the time a case is tried, the competitive edge being contested could get blunted.
Also, how does one keep AI learnings off a firm’s proprietary processes from getting around? The law is relatively clear on the theft of confidential files, but was not designed for knowledge creation as a joint AI-human effort.
An AI-infused economy would need the law to help firms fortify corporate intelligence as a whole. This may require a new set of IP protections that cover enforceable trust limits for enterprise AI, audit mechanisms for knowledge retention and rights over AI-generated artefacts and agent memory.
While legal shields could take time, companies must rethink their internal AI security so that IP protection protocols can evolve from guarding documents to governing intelligence flows. Employers should ask employees to use only approved AI tools and crack down on unauthorized usage that might be leaking valuable fragments of their success formula.
The defining IP battle of the AI era will be about who owns and gets to learn from the institutional intelligence that documents can never fully capture.