Mint Quick Edit | Apple is about to topple Samsung globally but wins in India could prove harder
Apple is on the verge of replacing Samsung as the world’s largest smartphone maker, but it's far from No. 1 in India. Nor is it likely to win any admiration by challenging India’s sovereign decision to alter its antitrust penalty regime.
Apple is set to end the long reign of Samsung as the world’s top smartphone company, according to Counterpoint Research. The iPhone maker is projected to end 2025 with 243 million units shipped, compared to Samsung’s 235 million.
