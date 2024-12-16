Opinion
Apple seeds of discord: Farmers must not be trapped in a trade war
Summary
- India raised and then lowered import tariffs on apples from the US, exposing local apple growers to policy instability. Their interests shouldn’t be collateral damage in a game of top-level diplomacy. Let’s align trade policy in domestic favour and refrain from arbitrary moves.
Apple production supports about 900,000 households in India. Most are apple growers in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand with modest incomes.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more