Apple seeds of discord: Farmers must not be trapped in a trade war

Iran’s apple exports to India rose 11-fold from just above 7 million in 2019 to just under 80.4 million in 2023. Turkey saw a sevenfold jump from a little over 16 million apples in 2019 to more than 107.2 million in 2023. Meanwhile, the UAE’s exports to India went up from almost 3.8 million apples in 2019 to more than 6.9 million in 2023.