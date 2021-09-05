Apple should squash its brand-dissonance bugs

With net profits of $57 billion on sales of $274 billion last year and a market value of over $2.5 trillion, up from about $350 billion when Cook took over as its chief 10 years ago, this US-based megacorp may figure it can afford antitrust run-ins here and there. But can it? Last week, its risk of a brush with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) rose after a curiously-named non-profit, Together We Fight Society, sought to have Apple Store’s service levies—of 15-30% on payments by app buyers and users—put under a scanner. By raising entry barriers and costs for app developers, Apple’s thick slice for itself and clamp on payment alternatives are alleged to have cramped app-market rivalry and denied us the benefits thereof. This echoed charges levelled last year against Google’s Android Play Store that are currently under a CCI probe. While most Indian handsets run on Android, whose dominance is clear, iPhone users form such a valuable segment that almost every app must have an Apple version. Not only are these two app gateways a virtual duopoly, which impacts app-makers jointly, their pricing is similar. Moreover, Google and Apple have a search-tool deal that speaks of a mutual interest in non-app web access as well. While Apple may cite the security burden of its app ecosystem to justify its fees, a CCI look-in could follow the rejection of its policy by South Korea and Japan. Pushed by the latter, Apple has relented only on ‘reader apps’ so far, letting media apps on its store hawk their content freely, but not interactive games, utilities and other stuff classed apart. Thanks largely to an app boom, services now account for a fifth of its business. This revenue stream, though, has also made Apple look like ‘Big Brother’ to many.

