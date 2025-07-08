Apple’s tree of knowledge: Skills are picked up on factory floors not just in classrooms
The iPhone maker’s skilling has spread far and wide enough for assembly lines in India not to be held ransom by Beijing, which reportedly asked Chinese engineers posted here to return. As a book by Patrick McGee shows, the knowledge spillovers of Apple’s supply chain creation span several countries.
Apple estimates that it has trained at least 28 million Chinese workers since 2008. That is more people than the entire labour force of California, where Apple Inc is based. This is one of the many stark facts in Apple In China: The Capture of the World’s Greatest Company, written by Patrick McGee, who reported from China for the Financial Times.