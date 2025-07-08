As the entrepreneur Yogesh Upadhyaya wrote recently in a very insightful blog post on the book: “For unskilled people to be able to perform prodigious feats of production, very skilled people had to design the factories and the process for making the munitions. And then perhaps even more skilled people had to make the machines that made machines. Also, the unskilled labour had to be taught basic skills by experienced skilled hands. America had all three sets of people."